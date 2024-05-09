President Sheikh Mohamed directs $15m of aid to be sent to flood-hit Kenya

President Sheikh Mohamed has directed the UAE to send Dh55 million ($15 million) in aid to those affected by flooding in Kenya, which has claimed the lives of about 240 people.

Kenya, as well as other parts of Africa, has been badly hit by recent flooding, with more than 235,000 people displaced.

“The UAE is extending this support as part of the deep-rooted relations between the two countries, reflecting the UAE’s solidarity with Kenya in mitigating the severe consequences of recent floods," said Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State, Wam reported.

"It also aims to meet the essential needs of the people of Kenya, stemming from the UAE’s humanitarian and developmental role in providing urgent relief to nations in times of crises and natural disasters.”

Sheikh Shakhbout expressed his sincere condolences and solidarity with the government and people of Kenya, especially to the families of the victims of the floods, as well as his wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, said the UAE was keen to "respond to the humanitarian needs on both regional and international levels in an urgent manner, to safeguard lives and mobilise aid efforts to assist the most vulnerable", Wam reported.