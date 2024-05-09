Passenger-carrying drone flights held in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi has hosted trials for passenger-carrying drones that can travel more than 25km.

Two test flights took place. The first was a trial of a five-seat drone capable of travelling for more than 25km, carrying up to 350kg, according to Abu Dhabi Media Office.

The second involved a smaller drone, capable of carrying two passengers and travelling for up to 35km in about 20 minutes.

.@ad_mobility, in association with @MultiLevelGroup, has conducted the Middle East’s first passenger-carrying drone trials in #AbuDhabi. The trials took place as part of Abu Dhabi Mobility Week, and further affirmed the emirate as a hub for smart and autonomous vehicle innovation pic.twitter.com/tUVLzdbfZn — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) May 8, 2024

The trials were part of an exhibition by the Multi Level Group (MLG), as part of the Abu Dhabi Mobility Week that took place last week.

“Being part of this historic moment is truly exhilarating," said Mohamed Al Dhaheri, a board member of MLG, according to Abu Dhabi Media Office on Wednesday evening.

"The seamless integration of technology and aviation represents a significant leap forward for our nation, and as an Emirati I am proud to be a part of it.”

Mr Al Dhaheri took part in the test flight of the passenger-carrying drone.

The UAE is no stranger to drone technology.

The National reported in February how Dubai was firming up plans to introduce flying taxis to the emirate by 2026, with agreements signed with Joby Aviation and Skyports Infrastructure.