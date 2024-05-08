Sharjah Police issue safety plea as boy, 7, dies after being locked inside vehicle

The death of a 7-year-old boy in Sharjah on Tuesday morning has led to police issuing a plea for parents to use official school buses or drive their children to school themselves.

Police in the emirate issued a warning on social media channels after a child was found dead inside a car parked close to his school.

The boy had been sent to school in a private car along with other children, police said.

The female driver of the vehicle had been hired by the boy's mother to bring her child to school and later collect him.

After dropping off the other children, the driver locked the vehicle without noticing the child was still inside.

She left the scene with her husband and only returned later to pick up the children from school.

When she unlocked the car, she found the boy dead inside.

Sharjah Police have strongly urged all parents to use only officially sanctioned school buses for transporting children.

Read More Parents lead calls for safety improvements after child dies on Dubai bus

“These buses are not only equipped with advanced safety features but are also regularly monitored by authorities to ensure they meet stringent safety standards,” the police said in a statement.

The force recommend parents or guardians personally transport their children whenever possible, to ensure their utmost safety and well-being.