UAE weather: Rain forecast over weekend

More rain has been forecast in the UAE by the National Centre of Meteorology, although it is unlikely to affect Abu Dhabi or Dubai.

Stormy conditions on Thursday sparked weather warnings leading to remote working across the country and flight disruption at Dubai International and Zayed International Airport.

And more rain could be on the way, according to the NCM’s five-day forecast.

People in southern areas could see rainfall on Saturday, the NCM said, while there is a stronger chance of showers on Sunday with cloudier conditions, particularly in southern and eastern areas.

This could be followed by more rain on Monday in the south and west, while Tuesday could feature wet weather in southern areas, the forecast said.

If rain does come, it looks likely to be light as the Windy weather app shows little to no suggestion of heavy rainfall over the five-day period.

In comparison to previous forecasts, before the April 16 deluge or before Thursday’s heavy rainfall, it looks like any disruption will be minor.

For a full breakdown of the five-day forecast, see below:

Saturday

Fair to partly cloudy conditions will dominate the daytime, while cloud formations over southern areas may bring rain, the NCM said.

Conditions will be humid at night, with light to moderate winds of 10-25kph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, while temperatures will peak at 40°C in Abu Dhabi and 39°C in Dubai.

Sunday

Some rainy convective clouds will form, particularly over southern and eastern areas, according to the NCM.

Fresh winds could reach 45kph, while the sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea. Temperatures will peak at 41°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai.

Monday

Convective rainclouds will form in the south and west, in what is expected to be an otherwise fair to partly cloudy day.

Fresh winds could blow dust on to motorways, with speeds potentially reaching 45kph. The sea will be slight to moderate by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures will peak at 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai.

Tuesday

Southern areas, in particular, could see rainy convective clouds form on Tuesday, with fair to partly cloudy conditions for the rest of the country.

Wind speeds will be strong at times, blowing dust, with speeds reaching 45kph. The sea may become rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures will peak at 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai.

