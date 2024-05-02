Sheikha Mahra gives birth to healthy baby girl

Sheikha Mahra, the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has given birth to her first child.

Sharing an Instagram story on Thursday, she revealed she had given birth to a healthy baby girl and marked “May 1” as the caption, suggesting the birth took place on Wednesday.

It comes after Sheikha Mahra married Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum in April last year. He also posted on Instagram to share his delight at news of the birth.

When announcing their union, the couple shared a heartfelt poem written in Arabic by her father-in-law, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.

A reception was held in the Zabeel Hall of the Dubai World Trade Centre, attended by dignitaries from across the UAE.

To celebrate her 30th birthday in February, Sheikha Mahra hosted a gender reveal.