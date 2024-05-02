President Sheikh Mohamed performs funeral prayers for Sheikh Tahnoon

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday performed funeral prayers for Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, who died on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohamed was joined at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, in addition to the sheikhs belonging to Al Nahyan family, the late Sheikh Tahnoon's siblings, his children and crowds of worshippers.

Sheikh Mohamed and the sheikhs of Al Nahyan family later carried Sheikh Tahnoon to his final resting place at Al Bateen Cemetery, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed directed that funeral prayers be held in absentia for Sheikh Tahnoon after asr prayers in all mosques across the country.

Sheikh Tahnoon was a close adviser to UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and was an uncle of Sheikh Mohamed.

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed, who was a close adviser. Wam

An official mourning period of seven days has been announced, with flags to be flown at half-mast.

When a member of the ruling family dies, the country enters a mourning period, which can last between three and 40 days.

Live radio broadcasts are taken off air and stations play classical music. Live entertainment is typically cancelled or dialled down out of respect.

Sheikh Tahnoon was previously deputy chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, chairman of Adnoc and deputy chairman of the Supreme Petroleum Council.