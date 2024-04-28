UAE weather: Thunder and lightning with heavy rain predicted for week ahead

There will be heavy rainfall along with thunder and lightning in parts of the UAE during the week ahead according to weather forecasters.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicted thunder and lightning along with heavy rain would hit parts of the country from Wednesday night (May 1) until later on Thursday (May 2)

“[There will be] Moderate to heavy rain in scattered areas with lightning and thunder at times, with the possibility of some hail, starting in the west on Wednesday night and extending over most regions of the country on Thursday,” the NCM stated, according to state news agency Wam on Sunday.

The NCM also predicted winds would reach as high as 65kph on Thursday.

Rain was also predicted in the UAE throughout the first part of the week, however the worst weather was expected to arrive on Thursday.

Abu Dhabi would see thunder and lightning, along with heavy rain from around 7am on Thursday morning, May 2 – according to weather app Windy.

The highest temperature expected this week in the capital city was on Tuesday when it would reach 38°C in the early afternoon.

Thunder and lightning was expected to arrive in Dubai later on Thursday from around 10am to 4pm, Windy predicted.

There were reports of rain already falling in some parts of the UAE on Sunday, with a yellow weather alert issued for areas including Dubai and Fujairah until 8pm this evening.

Heavy rain was reported to be falling in parts of Dubai on Sunday including Saih Al Salam, as well as light rain earlier in the day in Al Ain.

News of the expected heavy rain comes as the UAE recovers from stormy weather on April 16 that brought much of the country to a standstill.