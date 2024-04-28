More bus and taxi lanes to be introduced across Dubai

Dubai is expanding the number of bus and taxi lanes across its network.

The new lanes will be on Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, 2nd of December, Al Satwa, Al Nahda, Omar bin Al Khattab and Naif streets in the city.

They are scheduled for completion between 2025 and 2027 and the project will extend Dubai's network of dedicated bus lanes to more than 20km.

“The project is designed to shorten travel times, ensure compliance with bus timetables, increase public transport ridership, and enhance the efficiency of taxi services," said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA.

"It also aims to cut operational costs, step up the integration of various transport modes, and reduce emissions."

The new lanes will reduce travel time by rates varying from 24 to 59 per cent during peak hours and enhance bus arrival time used on the dedicated routes from 28 per cent to 56 per cent, he said.

"Moreover, extending dedicated bus lanes would boost public transport usage by up to 30 per cent on some roads and reduce the number of buses needed to serve those routes, thanks to the savings in travel times," said Mr Al Tayer.

The RTA had previously installed 7km of bus lanes. This included a combined bus and taxi lane of 4.3km on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, from the intersection with Al Mina Street to before its junction with Zaabeel Street, in both directions

Additional lanes were added along parts of Naif Street (1km), Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street (1.2km from Satwa Roundabout to Sheikh Rashid Road), and Al Ghubaiba Road (0.5km from the intersection with Al Mina Street to Street No. 12).