UAE expresses concerns amid heightened tensions in North Darfur

The United Arab Emirates has expressed "deep concern" over the heightened tensions in North Darfur as it urged warring parties to return to negotiations.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said armed parties, including the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law.

All parties must take "immediate, decisive measures to de-escalate tensions and prevent Sudan from plunging further into new levels of instability", the statement added.

In addition, the UAE's MoFA called for strengthening the international humanitarian response and urgent relief to those in need in Sudan and neighbouring countries.

Reports of sexual violence against women and girls, the risk of famine, indiscriminate aerial bombings and displacement of civilians were "particularly alarming".

The UN Security Council must ensure an end to the conflict and the safe and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Sudan, the MoFA statement added

"The UAE also reiterated its firm position demanding an immediate ceasefire and a political solution to the crisis, stressing its support for the political process and efforts to achieve national consensus towards a civilian-led government", the ministry added.