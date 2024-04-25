Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation launches education fund for 900 Gazan students

The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation has launched an education relief fund to support Palestinian students impacted by the war in Gaza.

The foundation has pledged to support 900 students from Gaza and the West Bank to complete their university schooling, in particular focusing on those whose education has been disrupted.

The initiative will provide financial assistance to students pursuing medicine, health sciences or studies in the field of science, technology, engineering or mathematics (Stem) at universities outside Palestine.

The fund aims to provide grants that will cover tuition fees, living expenses, and other costs for students in their final year of study ensuring they can complete their studies on time.

"The ongoing conflict in Gaza has placed immense hardship on its population, including in education”, said Sonia Ben Jaafar, chief executive of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation.

“Through the Education Relief Fund, we aim to mitigate some of these challenges for students who are nearly completing their higher education.

"This fund is not only a lifeline to safeguard their future opportunities, but also contributes to strengthening the healthcare workforce essential for the region’s recovery."

This project is a joint collaboration between the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation and the Refugee Education Fund.

The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation aims to empower Emirati and Arab youth through education, so they can thrive and contribute to the development of the region.

The remains of Al-Azhar University of Gaza in November, 2023. Reuters

The programme is being implemented in collaboration with Unite Lebanon Youth Project, a non-profit organisation that helps identify eligible students and distribute funds.

“In this first batch we are specifically trying to focus on Stem," said Ms Ben Jaafar.

"There are many medical students in their final years of school and they have a year of internship left and we wanted to make sure that they finish it and would be licensed to be able to practice."

She said the foundation had supported students in the Stem field since 2015 as a priority area.

"We believe there's a really significant impact when you have young people in the science and technology fields and in the health sciences and medicine, because they can serve their communities in a very strong way," she said.

To be eligible, students need to be from Gaza or the West Bank, studying medicine or another health or Stem subject outside Gaza or the West Bank, and in their final year of study or training.

They need to provide evidence that the conflict has significantly impacted their financial situation or their ability to cover living expenses or tuition.

Applicants need to apply through the Unite Lebanon Youth Project, AGF’s partner on the ground.

