Public urged to avoid Dubai Metro during rush hour as flood clean-up continues

Transport authorities on Tuesday urged the public to temporarily limit their use of the Dubai Metro during peak hours following widespread disruption to services caused by last week's unprecedented storms.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority sent the plea to users of its mobile app as efforts continue to restore all routes affected by the adverse weather.

A number of stations on the Green and Red lines of the citywide network were taken out of operation due to heavy flooding.

The UAE experienced its largest single day of rainfall in 75 years last Tuesday, with a major clean-up operation still in full force one week on.

Read More How people power helped the UAE weather the storm

"We encourage you to reduce using the Metro during peak hours," the RTA message stated.

"Plan your trips ahead, use alternative stations and public transport until all stations return to normal operation."

The RTA said it appreciated the "co-operation and understanding" of commuters "during these challenging times".

Persistent flooding along the D65 exit from Sheikh Zayed road leading into Al Quoz. Antonie Robertson / The National

Disruption to services

The RTA said on its website all 20 stations on the Green Line of the transport network and now back up and running.

A reduced schedule is still in operation on the larger Red Line, which features 35 stations, with trains not stopping at several stations.

Dubai Metro is in service on the line from Centrepoint station to Expo 2020 station and UAE Exchange stations, but is not stopping at the Onpassive, Equiti, Mashreq and Energy stations.

Travellers boarding at Centrepoint are advised that trains will be switched at Business Bay and Al Khail stations, with replacement bus services being laid on.

Sheikh Hamdan hails flood response

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has praised the emirate's response to last week's record rainfall. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Tuesday praised the emirate's response to the extreme weather.

He emphasised the emirate's ability to overcome challenges as he chaired a meeting of Dubai's Executive Council.

He commended the efforts of government and emergency response teams, including the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, and the solidarity of the public.

“Dubai has once again demonstrated the strength and cohesiveness of its society; one that is based on unity, solidarity and readiness to face and overcome challenges," Sheikh Hamdan said, in comments carried by state news agency Wam.

"Dubai is blessed with its people and, on behalf of the leadership, we say: thank you.”

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan directed government departments to develop a comprehensive action plan to deal with extreme weather events.

More than 25,000 personnel and volunteers were involved in the emergency response, in addition to about 5,000 security patrols, emergency vehicles, tankers, buses, and water pump operators.