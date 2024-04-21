'Proud of our superheroes': Filipino veterinary nurses work 72 hours through storms

UAE weather live: Emirates recovers from severe storms

Ryan Cayamanda and Joshua Aldrin De Vera were finally able to go home on Friday morning after working for more than 72 hours through the storms that hit the UAE this week.

The Filipino veterinary nurses started work at 7.30am on Tuesday and decided to stay overnight at Pet First Veterinary Clinic on Hessa Street in Dubai, as the weather deteriorated and the relief team was unable to get there.

The clinic has several long-term patients, including a nine-month-old French bulldog called Milla that needs round-the-clock care, which meant someone had to stay to care for them.

Nurses Joshua Aldrin De Vera, right, and Ryan Cayamanda stayed at Pet First Veterinary Clinic through the severe storms in Dubai to keep sick animals safe.

“We also have stray cats [that need injections] and a dog in a critical situation that need 24-hour supervision,” said Rico Alanan, the clinic's business operations and development manager, who regularly checked CCTV cameras on her phone to make sure everyone was safe.

The UAE on Tuesday experienced its largest single day of rainfall since records began in 1949.

The National Centre of Meteorology, which covered a 24-hour period until 9pm on Tuesday, showed a 254mm of rain fell in one area of Al Ain – the equivalent of about two years' worth of average rainfall in the UAE.

Mr Cayamanda and Mr Aldrin De Vera had to work hard to keep the clinic from flooding.

“They were able to contain the water coming in … so our clinic is safe, but our neighbour [a chocolate shop] is greatly affected, they were flooded and their electricity blew out on the first night,” said Ms Alanan.

Mr Cayamanda said it was not such a hardship. “We have comfy sofas, so we can sleep here and we have coffee machines, Wi-Fi, an A/C, a television,” he told The National.

“We are getting paid for the extra hours. Don't worry about it. The bosses are taking good care of us.”

The nurses may be humble, but Ms Alanan said the Pet First team are “greatly proud of our own superheroes”.

“I am immensely proud and deeply grateful for the unwavering dedication,” she said. “Being stuck for more than 72 hours is quite difficult, considering they are unsure of the safety of their own families as well back home.

“Their commitment exemplifies the true essence of professionalism and compassion towards the animals under our care.”

Other staff arrived relieve the pair on Friday morning and now the clinic is offering a 50 per cent discount on consultations for anyone who brings in rescued animals, as well as teleconsultations for clients unable to bring in their pets because roads are closed.

Ms Alanan said it was important to provide a safe place for animals that were injured in the storms and resulting floods. “Us humans are greatly affected, but these animals in the streets will be much more.”

She advised anyone who sees an animal in bad shape to take it to the nearest clinic for a check, although some clinics have yet to reopen.

“If they can’t bring that animal to the clinic, they might need to provide food or temporary shelter where the animals could at least stay out of the water.

“The flood is the enemy right now, so we need to help the stray cats to keep out of the water. Providing a safe place for them would be great. The animals need our help.”

Since Tuesday, authorities have embarked on a clean-up operation after the storms.

Homes and roads have been flooded, partly submerged cars abandoned on motorways and flights cancelled, delayed and diverted.

An Emirati driver died during flash floods in Ras Al Khaimah when his vehicle was swept away by strong currents. Three Filipino workers have also died.

Other people have had to leave their homes, as flash floods caused damage to property and led to power cuts.

In the aftermath, the UAE community has come together to help anyone and any animals affected.

Residents have gone out of their way to save stray animals, and a number of Dubai vets have offered free and discounted services to help injured pets.

Several UAE restaurants have also pledged to support people who have been affected by the storm by giving them a free meal, including Circle Cafe, Operation Falafel and Zaroob.

“In the wake of the recent heavy rainfall and weather disturbances that have affected our beloved UAE, we believe in coming together to support one another in times of need,” Circle Cafe operators said on Instagram.

The UAE is now braced for more wet weather next week after the NCM said there was a prospect of light rain on Monday evening, followed by more over parts of the Emirates the following day.