Sultan of Oman to pay state visit to the UAE on Monday

Sultan Haitham of Oman will visit the UAE on Monday for talks with President Sheikh Mohamed, state news agency Wam reported.

The two leaders will discuss the "deep-rooted, historical, and fraternal relations" between the countries, Wam said.

They will also discuss co-operation between the two nations and joint work in various fields of mutual interest, as well as regional and international issues.

Sultan Haitham was proclaimed ruler of Oman on January 11, 2020.

President Sheikh Mohamed with Sultan Haitham at the Presidential Airport in 2023. UAE Presidential Court

Last September, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, was received by Sultan Haitham in Muscat on a two-day tour.

The two leaders reflected on the long-standing ties between the UAE and the sultanate during cordial talks at Al Baraka Palace in the Omani capital.

The Sultan of Oman also held a luncheon in honour of the Sharjah Ruler and his delegation.

Sheikh Mohamed previously went on a state visit of Oman in September 2022.