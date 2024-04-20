Dubai floods: Which roads have been cleared and is public transport running?

The devastating storm that hit the UAE on Tuesday left key roads and transport links inaccessible due to flooding.

Emergency workers across the country have been hard at work in the days since to clear them, but conditions on Saturday in some areas remained treacherous.

While the situation is changing by the hour and commuters are urged to check the latest official travel advice, here The National looks at which roads have been cleared, the major routes that are still clogged and the latest public transport information available.

Closures, blockages and delays on key routes:

Abu Dhabi to Dubai: road closures on E11 and E311 motorways northbound with motorists being diverted to Emirates Road E611.

Dubai to Sharjah: reports of blocks on the E11 in both directions in downtown Sharjah .

E311: reports of delays near Dubai International City and Expo City Dubai.

E611: reports of delays by Mudon in both directions.

إغلاق على شارع الشيخ مكتوم بن راشد (E11) و شارع الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم (E311) و تحويل الحركة المرورية إلى شارع الإمارات (E611)



Road Closure on Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road E11 and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road E311 and Traffic Diversion to Emirates Road E611 pic.twitter.com/rg2Y56ltuS — مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) April 20, 2024

In Dubai, the RTA confirmed the following roads are improving:

Airport Road (partially open)

Algeria Street

Al Asayel Street

Al Khail Road (from Garn Al Sabkha Street to Al Mustaqbal Street)

Al Khawaneej Street

Al Nahda Street

Al Qudra Road (from Emirates Road to Jebel Ali – Lehbab Road)

Al Rebat Street (tunnel at Marrakech Street intersection)

Al Wasl Road

Al Yalayis Street (partially open from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street intersection)

Dubai – Al Ain Road

Emirates Road (partially at the Al Qudra intersection)

Oman Street

Oud Metha Road (partially)

Ras Al Khor Road

Saih al Salam Street

Sheikh Rashid Road

Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street (from Expo Road Intersection to Hessa Street)

Public transport

Dubai Tram

Dubai Tram is running and all stations are operating at full capacity.

Dubai Metro

The Dubai Metro service is gradually improving, the RTA has said.

The Green Line is fully operational, while services on the Red Line (in both directions) are operating from Centrepoint station to Expo 2020 station and from Jebel Ali station to UAE Exchange skipping stopping at the following stations:

Onpassive

Equiti

Mashreq

Energy

Other services in Dubai from taxis to marine transport

All vehicle inspection centres are operating

All customer happiness centres are operating

Bus service is operating

Taxi service is operating

Marine transport services are operating

Inter-city bus services from Dubai

The RTA said the Dubai to Abu Dhabi route remains suspended with reports of clogged roads on the E11 around Jebel Ali.

The following services are back up and running:

Al Ghubaiba Bus Station - Al Ain Bus Station: E201

Union Bus Station - Fujairah Bus Station: E700

Etisalat Metr Station - Muwailah (Sharjah) Bus Station E315

Etisalat Metro Station - Ajman Bus Station E411

Heavy rain hits Dubai and Abu Dhabi - in pictures