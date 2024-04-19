Dubai developer Emaar offering free repairs for flood-damaged homes

A number of property developers in Dubai have said they will repair flood-damaged homes in their communities at no cost to residents.

Developers Emaar and Mag said on Friday they would be paying for necessary repairs at homes damaged in the floods that have brought the city to a standstill this week.

“In response to the challenges posed by this adverse weather and heavy rains that Dubai has experienced in the past few days, I am pleased to announce that Emaar will undertake the repair of all properties within our communities that have been damaged by the recent rains at its own cost to ensure that our residents can return to their daily lives as swiftly and smoothly as possible,” said Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar Properties.

"The teams have been actively dealing with challenges, including clearing numerous water-clogging issues, and continue to work around the clock to provide solutions.

"Building on this dedicated effort, we are pleased to announce an initiative to repair all homes within our communities affected by the recent severe weather in Dubai, at no cost to residents."

The news will come as music to the ears of residents whose homes have been damaged in an unprecedented storm that saw record rainfall hit large sections of the country.

Experts told The National that the number of people in the UAE with home insurance cover is “shockingly low”, with less than 15 per cent of UAE residents insured.

Also providing free repairs to flood damaged homes was property developer MAG.

"In light of the unprecedented weather conditions experienced in the UAE earlier this week, it is incumbent upon us to stand by our customers during these challenging times," said Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, chief executive of MAG lifestyle Development.

"The resilience demonstrated by our residents, coupled with the supportive measures enacted by the wise government, serves as inspiration for us to extend our assistance to those in need."

A statement from MAG said: "The company will cover all the costs of necessary repairs for affected residents, across its residential developments".