Dubai Airport's Terminal 1 resumes inbound flights after record rain hits UAE

UAE weather live: Emirates hit by severe storms

Dubai International Airport on Thursday announced it was welcoming inbound flights at Terminal 1 after widespread disruption to services caused by record rainfall in the Emirates.

The airport said further flight delays were expected, however, as mammoth clean-up operations gather pace.

A number of flights were cancelled and delayed as a result of the adverse weather, which flooded the airport runway and led to operations being halted for 25 minutes.

Passengers were urged not to travel to the airport unless “absolutely necessary” on Wednesday morning due to surrounding roads being blocked and flooded.

"We have now resumed arriving flights of airlines operating out of Terminal 1," the airport said shortly before 4am.

"Flights continue to be delayed and disrupted, so we urge you to only come to Terminal 1 if you have a confirmed booking. Please contact your airline for the latest information on your flight status."

Terminal 1 serves more than 50 international airlines and has the capacity to accommodate up to 20 million passengers a year, the airport states.

Chief executive Paul Griffiths said the hub's biggest challenge is flooding and backlog of aircraft.

“We're having to operate a strict one-in-one-out philosophy because there's nowhere to park these aircraft as they are arriving and departing,” he said on Dubai Eye on Wednesday.

Dubai World Central is facing similar challenges after flights from Dubai International were diverted there, he said.

“Some airlines are experiencing problems with crew duty hours and trying to get aircraft mobilised,” he added.

Mr Griffiths praised the efforts of emergency services and thanked Dubai's Road and Transports Authority for their help in getting operations back to normal.

“It remains an incredibly challenging time. In living memory, I don't think anyone has ever seen conditions like it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Emirates airline announced that check-ins for flights departing Dubai will remain suspended until 9am on Thursday morning.

"Emirates is extending the suspension of check-in for passengers departing Dubai effective until 9am on April 18, due to continued operational challenges caused by bad weather and road conditions," the airline said.

