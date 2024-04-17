Private schools in Dubai and government schools across UAE extend remote learning

Pupils in private schools in Dubai and government schools across the country will study from home for the rest of the week as mammoth clean-up operations of the massive rainfall continue across the country.

Emirates School Foundation announced on Wednesday afternoon that remote learning would be extended to Thursday, April 18 and Friday, April 19.

The move came as the UAE was hit by more rain since Sunday than it would expect to receive over more than a year, according to official figures.

“This extension is aimed at ensuring that all public schools and their surrounding areas are fully prepared and safe for the return of pupils and faculty members,” Emirates School Foundation said on social media platform X.

“This measure is part of ongoing efforts to maintain high safety and security standards in educational environments.”

The move came as both private and public schools have been operating remotely for the past two days as an unprecedented amount of rain fell across the Emirates.

Dubai authorities also confirmed that private schools in the emirate would operate remotely for the remainder of the week.

Government of #Dubai extends remote learning for private schools through Thursday and Friday, April 18 and 19. pic.twitter.com/BfQ47LuVej — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 17, 2024

“In order to ensure the safety of students and educational staff in light of the prevailing weather conditions, it was decided to continue implementing distance education in private schools, early childhood centres, and international universities in Dubai on Thursday and Friday,” Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said.

“We hope everyone is safe.”

Read More Dubai flights: All arrivals diverted away from airport amid floods and rain in UAE

Authorities in Sharjah also extended remote learning and working for another day, Thursday, April 18.

The move was made by the emirate's Local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team, along with Sharjah's Private Education Authority.

Schools in the emirate were urged to to continue online lessons for the safety of students and staff.

Firms operating in Sharjah's private sector were also asked to keep remote work mandates in place to minimise any risks associated with the dangerous weather conditions.