Abu Dhabi and Dubai lashed by heavy rain, thunder and lightning

Weather warnings are in place after large parts of the UAE were lashed by torrential rain and thunderstorms in the early hours of Tuesday.

Heavy downpours were recorded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi shortly after midnight as rumblings of thunder awoke residents as lightning lit up the skies.

Intense rainfall continued in Dubai for several hours on Tuesday morning in what weather experts warned was the 'first wave” of stormy weather set for the Emirates during the day.

A number of roads were already flooded in the morning due to the continued rainfall, while flights in and out of Dubai International Airport were experiencing delays.

UAE lashed by heavy rain, thunder and lightning

The National Centre of Meteorology issued yellow and orange alerts for much of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, cautioning that “hazardous weather events” were expected to last until 6pm on Wednesday.

It forecast further rainfall, thunder and hail throughout the morning and the evening and said wind speeds could reach 70 kph.

The storms are expected to reach their peak on Tuesday, with conditions gradually easing on Wednesday.

The NCM said motorists should “avoid driving unless absolutely necessary' and to exercise caution if travelling.

Several public parks and beaches across the Emirates will be closed on Tuesday due to the bad weather.

Flight delays

Dubai International Airport's online itinerary showed a number of flights were facing significant delays on Tuesday morning, while some journeys were cancelled.

"Due to forecasted heavy thunderstorms in Dubai on 16 and 17 April, operations at Dubai International Airport may be affected,' the airport said in a statement.

"We are actively collaborating with our service partners and airlines to minimise any inconvenience experienced by our guests.

"We urge guests flying out of DXB to check their flight status and plan accordingly."

Emirates Airline urged travellers to plan ahead, warning there could be delays on the roads leading to Dubai International Airport.

Read More Six months' worth of rain falls on UAE in four days

“Due to adverse weather conditions forecast in Dubai on 16 and 17 April, customers headed to Dubai International Airport may experience road delays,” Emirates said.

“Plan for extra travel time to reach the airport, and complete check-in formalities before arrival for added convenience.

Speed limits cut

Abu Dhabi Police temporarily cut speed limits to 100 kph on several vital routes on Tuesday, including the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road.

The force advised motorists to “exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards”.

Storm Centre, a popular UAE weather monitoring account, shared dramatic footage of the extreme weather on X, including thick clouds looming over Abu Dhabi and flooded valleys.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said it had response teams in place to deal with road disruption caused by the persistent rain.

The authority said the Dubai Metro operating hours would be extended until 3am on Wednesday to support commuters requiring alternative transport.

الامارات : سحب قوية الان على العاصمة أبوظبي جهة الطويلة #منخفض_الهدير #مركز_العاصفة

16_4 pic.twitter.com/1BR8IdqNLz — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) April 16, 2024

Nationwide response

Schools across the Emirates will be closed on Tuesday due to the expected treacherous conditions.

Pupils will study from home in online classes, in a model set up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Dubai, government employees will work from home on Tuesday, with some other public sector departments expected to do the same.

Nationwide, government school pupils will study from home until Thursday. Sharjah announced the same for private schools. In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, private schools will be closed on Tuesday.

It is up to private sector companies to decide whether employees should work from home, but the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation urged anyone with outdoor workers to take the utmost care.

Remote working for all government employees, except those whose presence in the workplace is necessary, was announced on Monday night by the state news agency Wam.

More wet weather to come

Dr Ahmed Habib of the NCM told The National on Monday that the stormy weather would occur in two stages.

“The first wave of the weather condition will see the formation of cumulus clouds in the southern and coastal areas by this evening [Monday], increasing in intensity before spreading to major cities in Abu Dhabi, followed by Dubai and the Northern Emirates, bringing varied intensities of rain, most of which will be heavy, accompanied by lightning, thunder, and possibly hail.”

“The second wave of the low-pressure system will begin around noon on Tuesday, with the rain becoming heavier in Al Dhafra, then moving towards Abu Dhabi during the late hours and extending towards Dubai and the Northern Emirates, continuing until Wednesday morning before it starts to recede in the afternoon.”

Rain in the UAE – in pictures