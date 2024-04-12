UAE and Egypt send 87 tonnes of aid to Gaza in latest air relief mission

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE and Egypt have delivered an additional 87 tonnes of crucial humanitarian aid and Eid clothing to northern Gaza under a joint air-drop operation.

Emirati and Egyptian air forces sent the essential supplies – made up of food and Eid packages containing clothing, toys and sweets – into the war-torn enclave on five planes.

It was the 32nd such air relief mission conducted by the two nations, aimed at easing the suffering of the Palestinian people amid the Israel-Gaza war, UAE state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

The deliveries by parachute are focused on isolated areas of northern Gaza that are difficult to reach by land.

A total of 2,025 tonnes of food and relief supplies have been dispatched since the initiative was launched in late February.

The campaign is part of Gallant Knight 3, which was established in November 2023 by President Sheikh Mohamed to support Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

The UAE has offered essential financial and humanitarian assistance since the war broke out on October 7.

More than 1,200 Palestinians are being housed at Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, many of whom are receiving vital medical care, under the UAE's continuing support.

Earlier this week, President Sheikh Mohamed allocated $15 million in support of the maritime effort to send aid into Gaza.

The money will go towards the Amalthea fund, set up by Cyprus to enable and co-ordinate the flow of aid arriving in the enclave.

The death toll in Gaza since the war broke out on October 7 stands at 33,634, with 76,214 injured, the enclave's Health Ministry said.

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people.