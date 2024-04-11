Rain, thunder and lightning in Dubai as stormy weather arrives early

Dubai was hit by rain, thunder and lightning on Thursday with more wet weather expected until the early hours of Friday.

Cracks of thunder and lightning were reported at about 8pm in some areas of the emirate, including in the Mira district.

Further rainfall was recorded in parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain during the evening.

The National Centre of Meteorology said the adverse weather would persist until 4am on Friday.

The weather centre had earlier issued a notice over more adverse conditions expected from Sunday to Wednesday.

The NCM said the country would be affected by unstable weather due to “low surface pressure” from the south-west.

It forecast heavy rain in internal and southern areas of the Emirates on Sunday, to be followed by thunder and lightning on Monday and Tuesday.

Further rainfall is forecast on Wednesday, accompanied by a drop in temperatures.

The UAE has experienced an unsettled start to the year, with bouts of heavy rain and thick fog during the mornings.

About six months' worth of rain fell across the UAE in one weekend in early March after a major storm swept through most parts of the country.

The downpours led to events being cancelled, flights diverted, wadis and beaches shut and several roads partially flooded.

Stormy weather in the UAE – in pictures