How to book a visit to Baps Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

An online booking system set up to deal with the huge demand to visit the Baps Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi has gone live.

Organisers have warned that people who fail to register their trip on the temple's website could be denied entry.

Abu Dhabi Police helped to manage traffic flow on Tuesday as tens of thousands of worshippers descended on the site to celebrate the festival of Ugadi, the equivalent of New Year's Day in the Hindu calendar.

Workers in the Emirates are currently enjoying a week-long break for Eid Al Fitr, with the UAE's first Hindu temple proving a popular port of call for many with extra leisure time to spend.

How to book

Those planning trips to the temple can do so through the Baps Hindu Mandir website here.

On the booking page, users are asked to submit their name, email address, country and city of residence, state how many people are in the visiting party and select a preferred date and time for the trip.

An OTP – one-time password – is then sent to the email address provided to complete the booking.

A further email will then be sent to the user to confirm their visit has been registered.

Visiting parties of more than 10 are asked to fill in a separate registration form on the website.

The temple is open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 9m to 8pm. It is closed to the public on Mondays.

Boosting visitor experience

About 65,000 people turned out at the BAPS Hindu Mandir temple in Abu Dhabi on March 3, the first Sunday it was open. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National

The online portal has been established as the temple prepares for a busy period, featuring a number of key religious festivals.

Officials said the decision had been made to ensure the safety of visitors, avoid overcrowding and make the visitor experience more enjoyable.

"With the growing popularity of the Baps Hindu Mandir for spiritual seekers and tourists alike, managing visitor flow and ensuring a seamless experience have become a priority," read a temple statement.

A spokesman said the impressive stone temple has only grown in popularity since its inauguration in February.

"Since the grand opening of Baps Hindu Mandir, the number of visitors have significantly grown," he said.

"The daily numbers have been consistently growing and are astronomical on weekends and special days."

When the Baps Hindu temple formally opened on February 14, people began queuing almost immediately to enter the structure made from hand-carved stone and marble.

About 65,000 people turned out at the temple on the first Sunday, March 3, that the shrine opened its doors to the public, weeks after its inauguration by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now, 30,000 people on average visit the complex every Sunday, with weekend waiting times often stretching to 90 minutes, temple authorities said.