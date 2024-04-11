A Closer Look: Alternative ways to invest $10,000

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

A few of us are fortunate enough throughout our lives to suddenly find ourselves with a lump sum of cash.

Whether from inheritance, a raffle win or a bonus from work, it's important to know what to do with the money to make it work for you.

As long as there are no pressing bills or debts to pay, you may be wondering about investments.

Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's Deepthi Nair to find out about some lesser-known investment ideas.

