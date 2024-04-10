President Sheikh Mohamed shares family portrait to celebrate Eid

President Sheikh Mohamed hailed Eid Al Fitr as "an occasion to be cherished and enjoyed" as he shared a joyful family portrait on the first day of the religious festival on Wednesday.

The UAE leader emphasised the importance of spending time with loved ones during the holiday period in an uplifting message on social media.

He posted a picture of himself sitting alongside his grandchildren at the Sea Palace in Abu Dhabi on Instagram.

"I extend my sincere best wishes to everyone celebrating Eid Al Fitr and those spending precious time with family, friends and loved ones," Sheikh Mohamed wrote in the post, which has already garnered more than 75,000 likes on the online platform.

"Opportunities such as these are a blessing from God and an occasion to be cherished and enjoyed."

President Sheikh Mohamed prays at the tomb of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, alongside senior officials including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed performed Eid Al Fitr prayers alongside worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

During the sermon, Dr Omar Al Darei, director general of the Fatwa Council, emphasised the importance of family bonds.

Following the prayer, Sheikh Mohamed exchanged greetings with worshippers before visiting the tomb of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also performed prayers at the mosque.

Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X: “I congratulate my brothers the Rulers of the Emirates, the people of the UAE and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

“We pray that God continues to bestow his blessings on our nation and grants peace and harmony to the people of the world.”