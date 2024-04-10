UAE weather: Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for early next week

While the Eid Al Fitr holiday has brought high temperatures, the forecast for the early part of next week is for rain, thunder and high winds.

The UAE could face stormy conditions from Monday evening to Wednesday afternoon, the Windy app suggests, with Abu Dhabi initially bearing the brunt but heavy rain also expected in Dubai.

The bad weather will coincide with a return to work for many UAE residents, with the private and public sector enjoying a public holiday for Eid Al Fitr until Monday, April 15.

The Windy app shows high winds coming from the south-east of the country from about 7pm on Monday evening, with thunderstorms forecast in the capital and temperatures of 25°C.

These conditions are predicted to worsen in the evening, with the stormy weather spreading to Dubai by the early hours of Tuesday.

Heavy rain is set to fall across most of the country throughout Tuesday, with Dubai braced for more than Abu Dhabi until conditions ease by mid-morning on Wednesday, April 17.

BBC Weather also predicts heavy rain across the UAE from Monday to Wednesday, with thundery showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures look set to peak at 28°C, dropping to lows of 19°C across the three-day period.

Until then, the forecast looks a lot more stable, the National Centre for Meteorology reported.

Thursday, April 11

The NCM has forecast partly cloudy conditions on Thursday, with rainfall over scattered areas. There will be highs of 35°C and lows of 24°C.

Winds are expected to reach 35kph, with slight to moderate conditions in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Friday, April 12

The NCM has forecast partly cloudy conditions on Friday, with scattered showers, high temperatures of 33°C and lows of 22°C.

Winds are expected to reach 40kph, with slight to moderate conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Saturday, April 13

Partly cloudy conditions are forecast, with high temperatures of 31°C and lows of 21°C.

Wind speeds will peak at 40kph, with slight to moderate conditions in the Arabian Gulf and rough conditions in the Oman Sea.

Sunday, April 14

The NCM said there will be generally cloudy conditions on Sunday, with a probability of light rain, high temperatures of 33°C and lows of 20°C.

Wind speeds will reach 40kph, with slight to moderate conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

