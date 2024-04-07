UAE and Egypt send 82 tonnes of aid to northern Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has sent a further batch of aid to northern Gaza in a joint operation with Egypt.

Four aircraft from the Emirates and Egypt carried about 82 tonnes of food and medical aid, which were delivered into northern Gaza to ease the suffering of Palestinians.

This brought the amount of aid provided through the operation since its launch at the end of February to 1,483 tonnes, state news agency Wam reported.

Footage released on Sunday showed military personnel working hard as they flew over the Gaza Strip and dropped the aid to help Palestinians trapped below.

The operation, which is set to run for several weeks, is part of Gallant Knight 3, which was launched in November 2023 by President Sheikh Mohamed to support Palestinian civilians.

The UAE has offered essential financial and humanitarian assistance since the war broke out on October 7.

Last month, the UAE loaded a number of lorries with supplies at International Humanitarian City in Dubai before travelling to Jordan by road.

The cargo is said to be enough to support about 12,000 people inside Gaza, Walid Ibrahim, network co-ordinator for the World Food Programme-managed response depot, told The National at the time.

The aid came after the UN Security Council demanded an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza war and the US warned Israel against a ground offensive in Rafah.

More than 1.9 million people – 90 per cent of the enclave's population – have been displaced since Israel launched its offensive on Gaza.

More than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave since October 7, while about 500 have been killed in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has launched raids and arrested thousands.

