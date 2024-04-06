Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi hosts thousands for Laylat Al Qadr prayers

Thousands attended prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Friday to mark Laylat Al Qadr.

The Night of Destiny, as it is otherwise known, is one of the odd numbered nights during the last 10 days of Ramadan during which the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

An entire chapter is devoted to the Night of Destiny in the final part of the Quran, where the night is described as “better than a thousand months”.

Reclusion is advised to mark the occasion as it is deemed a period of peace where the Earth’s energy is in tandem with the divinity of the night.

Read More Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares for surge in visitors during final 10 days of Ramadan

The night is said to be the highlight of Ramadan for thousands around the world who gather at mosques.