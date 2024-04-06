Five deaths confirmed in Sharjah residential building fire

Five people died in a fire at a residential tower in Sharjah on Thursday night.

At least 156 people have been forced to stay in temporary accommodation in a nearby hotel due to the damage caused by the fire.

The fire took place in the emirate's Al Nadha area, in a 39-storey high building comprising 750 apartments.

Maj Gen Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, offered his condolences to the families of those who died in the blaze.

There were a further 44 who suffered injuries in the fire, with 17 requiring hospital treatment.

Police were first notified about the blaze at 10.50pm on Thursday.

Of the 156 people who required temporary accommodation, 18 were children under the age of 10.