Five deaths confirmed in Sharjah residential building fire

At least 156 people have been staying in temporary accommodation in nearby hotels

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES. 05 MAY 2020. STANDALONE. Fire at the Abbco Tower near Nahda Park in Sharjah. Police and fire fighters responded to a blaze that was reported after 8:30. (Photo: Antonie Robertson/The National) Journalist: Salam Al Amir. Section: National.

Fire spreads through Abbco Tower near Al Nahda Park in Sharjah in 2020. A building in the area caught fire on Thursday. Antonie Robertson / The National

Apr 06, 2024
Five people died in a fire at a residential tower in Sharjah on Thursday night.

At least 156 people have been forced to stay in temporary accommodation in a nearby hotel due to the damage caused by the fire.

The fire took place in the emirate's Al Nadha area, in a 39-storey high building comprising 750 apartments.

Maj Gen Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, offered his condolences to the families of those who died in the blaze.

There were a further 44 who suffered injuries in the fire, with 17 requiring hospital treatment.

Police were first notified about the blaze at 10.50pm on Thursday.

Of the 156 people who required temporary accommodation, 18 were children under the age of 10.

Updated: April 06, 2024, 5:16 AM
UAESharjah
