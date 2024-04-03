UAE announces $1.2m partnership with UN Climate Security Mechanism

The UAE announced a partnership with the UN Climate Security Mechanism on Wednesday.

Under the two-year agreement, the UAE will make two annual contributions of $600,000 – the first time such a donation has been made by a country from the Global South.

As part of it, the UAE will fund a climate security adviser position at the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

The adviser's role will be to assess climate-related security risks and help develop risk prevention and management strategies, state news agency Wam reported.

“The UAE has consistently sought to address the enormous risks of climate change on the UN Security Council, and through the UAE’s presidency of Cop28, to foster regional and global peace, justice, and sustainable development,” said Abdulla Balalaa, assistant minister for energy transition and sustainability affairs.

“Today, we take another important step in our commitment to proactive diplomacy and international collaboration on pressing global issues.

“This partnership with the UN Climate Security Mechanism reinforces our support for the multilateral system by supporting vital climate peace and security programming around the world, as well as dedicated funding for a climate adviser in Afghanistan to assess and mitigate the serious climate security risks in the country.”

Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN’s undersecretary general for political and peacebuilding affairs, said: “We are delighted that the UAE is now part of the Climate Security Mechanism.

“This partnership promises a positive impact on global climate, peace and security initiatives, including those for Afghanistan.

“The commitment of the department of political and peacebuilding affairs and the Climate Security Mechanism to implementing the Cop28 UAE Climate, Relief, Recovery and Peace Declaration is steadfast.”