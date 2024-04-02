One-week Eid holiday confirmed for Dubai private schools

Dubai's private school pupils and university students will have a week-long break for the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority, the emirate's private education regulator, confirmed on Monday that all private schools, universities and nurseries would be closed from Monday, April 8, until Sunday, April 14, to celebrate the holiday, which marks the end of Ramadan.

The decision was confirmed shortly after authorities announced the Eid holiday for the private sector.

Private sector employees will enjoy either four or five days of paid leave, depending on when Eid begins.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Monday said employees would be off from the 29th day of Ramadan, which falls on Monday, April 8, until the third day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

The first day of Shawwal heralds the beginning of Eid Al Fitr.

If Ramadan lasts 29 days, the third day of Shawwal will be on Thursday, giving employees a four-day break. In this instance, work will resume on Friday, April 12.

If Ramadan is observed for 30 days, as has been forecast, the Eid holiday will run until Friday, April 12. Work would then resume on Monday, April 15.

The UAE Cabinet on Sunday announced that federal government staff would be granted paid leave from Monday, April 8, until Sunday, April 14. Work will resume on Monday, April 15.

Extended school holiday

Pupils at many private schools in the UAE began a three-week holiday last week, as the institutions chose to merge the Eid Al Fitr and spring breaks.

At most schools, spring break began on March 25 and will end on April 5, with the Eid holiday following immediately on April 8.

Parents previously told The National of their plans to book overseas trips to make the most of the expected long holiday.

Trisha Daya, a South African resident in Dubai, plans to enjoy a 10-day holiday in Thailand and Singapore with her husband and daughters, aged six and nine.

“I think it's just to give [children] a bit of a break. The weather should be good as well,” Ms Daya told The National.

“When it's anything that involves six or seven hours of travel, you know that you're going to need a couple of days to recover from jet lag so it's good to be able to just take two weeks or 10 days to fully enjoy the holiday. We are definitely happy that we have a longer break.”

