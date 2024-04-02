Dubai Marina fire: Crews tackle yacht blaze

Crews tackle a blaze on a yacht in Dubai Marina.

Apr 02, 2024
Firefighters tackled a blaze on a luxury yacht in Dubai Marina on Tuesday that sent thick smoke billowing over the area's skyscrapers.

Crews were seen dousing flames on a vessel docked near the Marina Gate buildings around noon.

The blaze appeared to be under control a short time later. Crowds stood back as Dubai Civil Defence tenders and crews on the pier calmed the flames.

The interior and exterior of the vessel appeared to be badly damaged.

Several dozen vessels are berthed in the marina, which is used by tour companies and private owners.

The waterside promenade boasts some of the area's most sought-after properties.

April 02, 2024
