UAE President discusses Gaza crisis with King of Jordan

President Sheikh Mohamed discussed bilateral relations in a telephone call with King Abdullah II of Jordan on Monday.

During the call, the two leaders addressed regional developments, specifically the continuing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah II both highlighted the need to amplify efforts to establish a ceasefire while bolstering initiatives to address the worsening conditions for Gazans.

They also called for international action to prevent further escalation of the conflict while looking to establish a political pathway to a lasting peace focused on a two-state solution.

Also on Monday, the Ministry of Defence announced that the UAE Air Force and the Royal Jordanian Air Force carried out the 7th joint airdrop of food aid into the Gaza Strip.

The airdrop delivered a total of 52 tonnes of relief supplies, as part of the Chivalrous Knight 3 initiative aimed at bolstering support for the Palestinian community in the enclave.

It comes after Israeli forces withdrew from Al Shifa Medical Complex, after besieging Gaza's largest hospital for two weeks.

Palestinians who returned to the site reported seeing “hundreds” of bodies strewn across the hospital and surrounding area, with footage showing the remains of burnt corpses.

The Israeli army confirmed it had withdrawn from Al Shifa, saying 200 “militants” had been killed.

Another 1,400 people had been arrested, 900 of whom had been taken for questioning, the army said.