Top Emirati school-leavers invited to apply for Dh1.1bn scholarship fund

Applications have opened for a new programme that will grant 100 scholarships a year to Dubai's best-performing Emirati high school graduates.

The Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme, launched this year by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, aims to empower the next generation of local talent.

The scheme, worth Dh1.1 billion ($299.5 million), also aims to boost the number of Emiratis employed in the private sector.

This will be the first year the scheme will operate, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai's private education regulator, announced on Monday.

The campaign is part of a series of projects lined up for 2024 under the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The scholarship is open to outstanding Emirati pupils who have graduated from public and private schools in the UAE and will cover tuition, living expenses and travel costs.

"The scholarships provide an opportunity for our outstanding students to join the best universities and graduate as future leaders who will contribute to strengthening Dubai's leading position globally and making it one of the best cities in the world to live and work," said Aisha Miran, director general of KHDA.

"I encourage all young Emiratis to pursue their dreams of contributing to the growth of our nation and make the most of this opportunity by applying for this prestigious scholarship."

Applications open until April 30

Applications for the 2024-25 academic year are open until April 30.

The scholarship is open to Emiratis who have completed high school in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years.

Citizens must hold a family book from Dubai – a comprehensive record containing vital information about the families of UAE citizens – and should not have received any other scholarship offers.

Those eligible can apply through the Emirati section on the Dubai Now app.