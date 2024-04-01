Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector

Private sector workers will enjoy a one-week holiday in celebration of Eid Al Fitr.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed employees will be given paid leave from Monday, April 8 until Sunday, April 14.

The break is in line with that directed for federal government staff by the UAE Cabinet on Sunday.

Work will resume on Monday, April 15.

The announcement means some in the private sector could receive a holiday of up to nine days, when the weekends either side of the break are included.

Eid’s starting date will be confirmed by the UAE’s Moon-sighting committee.

Federal government and private sector workers are typically afforded the same number of holiday dates per year.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the month-long fast for Muslims.

Ramadan is observed for either 29 or 30 days each year.

If the holy month lasts 29 days this year, the first day of the Eid Al Fitr festival will be on Tuesday, April 9.

If Ramadan enters a 30th day, Eid will begin on Wednesday, April 10.

Eid is a celebratory occasion marked by morning prayers, family get-togethers, the exchange of gifts between loved ones and charitable donations.

Many people take advantage of the extended break from work to travel overseas or take short trips within the region.

It is also an opportunity to buy new clothes to usher in the religious holiday.

Eid in UAE: Fireworks and concerts

Fireworks light up the sky during Eid Al Fitr celebrations at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

The long holiday will give people in the UAE precious leisure time to enjoy a whole host of activities taking place during Eid.

Spectacular firework displays will light up the skies across the Emirates to mark the joyous occasion.

Dazzling light shows are planned for the first day of the Eid festival at locations such as Dubai Festival City (from 8pm) and Yas Bay waterfront (from 9pm on the first three nights of Eid).

Al Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi will host a fireworks display at 9pm on the first night of Eid.

The sprawling leisure hub will also stage an Eid-themed event on the second day of the festival, from 5pm to 11pm, featuring an outdoor cinema, a henna station, gaming and children's zones, roaming carnival performers and a DJ.

Eid will also set the stage for a series of crowd-pleasing music concerts and live shows taking place all over the UAE.

The popular Kuwaiti singer and actress Nawal El Kuwaitia will raise the curtain on the star-studded line-up at Dubai Opera House on Wednesday, April 10.

Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena will play host to the Nigerian rapper Rema on April 11 and a dynamic double act from Filipino favourites Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo on April 14.

There will be fun for all of the family in Abu Dhabi as the Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold musical takes over the Etihad Arena from April 12 to 14.

Take a break

Eid will also offer an opportunity to get in the holiday mood, without even leaving the Emirates.

There will be no shortage of staycation deals to choose from for families eager to make the most of additional time off from offices and classrooms.

The National has compiled a luxurious list of some of the best domestic delights to savour.

Those with a sense of adventure can book a stay at the Terra Cabins at JA Hatta Fort Hotel, nestled among the mountains of Hatta.

Scenic views and five-star service will be served up at Banyan Tree Dubai on Bluewaters Island.

