Dubai to revamp 16 bus stations in public transport push

Dubai is set to overhaul bus stations and depots across the emirate in a three-year plan to improve the quality of public transport.

The emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority said work was to be carried out at 16 bus stations and six bus depots.

The stations include major hubs such as Al Ghubaiba. Those serving people in areas farther out, such as Hatta, are also on the list.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, said the project sought to go beyond the traditional function of bus stations and “enhance the overall travel experience”.

Work will include improving building facades, providing bicycle racks, boosting accessibility for people of determination, adding prayer rooms at some locations and ensuring connectivity with Dubai Metro and taxi services.

The project will also include work on passenger facilities, passenger waiting terminals, driver service offices, bus parking spaces, workshops and bus inspection and maintenance bays.

The project will include work on bus parking spaces. Photo: Roads and Transport Authority

“Building public bus stations and depots forms a key part of the RTA's strategy to enhance the public transport infrastructure,” Mr Al Tayer said. “It aims to encourage the community to opt for public transport in their daily movements.”

The project covers nine stations in Deira and seven in Bur Dubai: Mall of the Emirates; Sabkha; Jebel Ali; Al Quoz; Ibn Battuta; Hatta; Gold Souq; Al Qusais; Deira City Centre; Al Ghubaiba; Union; Al Satwa; Al Rashidiya; Abu Hail; Etisalat; and Al Karama.

The RTA will revamp bus depots at Al Khawaneej, Al Qusais, Al Ruwyyah, Al Aweer, Jebel Ali and Al Quoz. The project will include the overhaul of inspection lanes, as well as work on engine wash lanes and public facilities.

In addition to providing residential quarters for drivers at Jebel Ali and Al Quoz depots, the scope of exterior work across all stations covers installing traffic signals and pavements, revamping external lights and infrastructure work for security systems.

The RTA said contracts had been awarded for the project.

The revamp comes amid a wider public transport push in Dubai and across the UAE over the past several years. In 2020, the RTA also started to introduce next generation bus shelters featuring air conditioning, wheelchair access, tracks for the visually impaired and bicycle racks.

The following year it revamped Al Ghubaiba station and opened several more. More bus stops, new routes and better services have also been delivered.

Dubai Metro was extended to cater for Expo 2020 Dubai and a further extension – the Blue Line – has already been cleared.

Construction of Etihad Rail, the inter-emirate railway, is also advancing rapidly. Etihad Rail said the passenger network would connect to existing public transport services including the Metro, bus networks and taxi services.