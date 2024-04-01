Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket prize draw 'pauses operations'

Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket prize draw has confirmed it will "temporarily pause operations" with immediate effect in order to comply with the UAE's gaming regulations.

The move - which was confirmed on the company's website and social media channels overnight - comes after fellow operators Mahzooz and Emirates Draw halted services from January.

"In accordance with regulatory gaming requirements, Big Ticket will be temporarily pausing operations starting April 1," the company said.

"Rest assured, all previously won prizes are securely protected and guaranteed."

In a further notice, Big Ticket said its April 3 draw would go ahead as scheduled, with "all of its prizes" to be given away to meet gaming regulation requirements.

Both Mahzooz and Emirates Draw had said they were temporarily pausing activities in statements issued at the end of December in order to adhere to gaming laws.

“The pause is a result of an industry-wide mandate consistent with the regulators’ new role to create a well-regulated gaming environment in the United Arab Emirates,” Mahzooz said at the time.

Dear Big Ticket Family, In accordance with regulatory gaming requirements, Big Ticket will be temporarily pausing operations starting April 1st, 2024.

Big Ticket operators had said they would continue to run as normal at the time, but will now put prize draws on hold.

The Big Ticket was established in 1992 and has created a host of new millionaires over the years.

Players were able to purchase tickets online or at Big Ticket counters at Abu Dhabi and Al Ain International Airport.

In September, the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority was established in the UAE.

There is no set date for when the raffles will begin operating again.

Article No 355 of UAE law considers all forms of gambling a criminal offence. It includes lotteries, and punishments that could result in imprisonment, fines, or both.

Some exceptions to the lottery laws in the UAE have meant that some companies authorised under the Ministry of Economy have been permitted to conduct raffles and prize draws.

Prize draw companies in the UAE have applied to become the country's sole operator, senior figures from the firms confirmed.

Both Mahzooz and Emirates Draw have registered their intent to run the national UAE prize draw, with one licence up for grabs.