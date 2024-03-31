My Dubai Rent: Businessman finds space and serenity in Emaar South for Dh95,000

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like

The need for more space to accommodate his partner's extensive wardrobe and anticipated visits from friends and family was the key factor behind Nithin Mathew Thombil's move to Dubai's Emaar South.

After living in a small apartment in Silicon Oasis since their move to the emirate in 2013, the 37-year-old Indian businessman decided to rent a three-bedroom villa in January this year.

The newly developed residential project, he says, offers a friendly community in a quiet neighbourhood.

Mr Thombil, who is the owner and co-founder of the Wheels Ahoy, pays Dh95,000 a year for the property.

He invited The National on a tour to discover what makes it the ideal home for him.

My Dubai Rent - Cosy three-bedroom villa in Emaar South for Dh95,000

Tell us about your home

The villa is located outside of the city near Al Maktoum International Airport.

It has three bedrooms, a maid's room, and a thoughtfully landscaped garden.

All the facilities tenants would need, such as a community pool, gym and parks, are available.

The villa is convenient for those working in Marina or Dubai Investments Park – where our factory is located – because it provides easy access to these areas.

This created an idyllic, family-friendly, and pet-welcoming environment for us especially as we've recently adopted a cat.

We've added some plants, artificial grass and decorative rocks to our garden.

Why this area in particular?

We wanted a bigger house after my partner, who is from Romania, recently moved to Dubai.

Our main goal was to find a place with more rooms for her extensive wardrobe and to accommodate our guests.

This prompted our search in Dubai South, where we discovered the perfect house with extra rooms.

Our need for space was also driven by frequent visits from family and friends, including her parents and friends from Romania who are eager to explore this part of the world.

With gatherings being a regular part of our lives, having additional bedrooms was essential.

How much do you pay for it?

I pay Dh95,000, securing a great deal in a market where prices typically range from Dh100,000 to Dh105,000, thanks to a very reasonable landlord.

Our community is brand new and only 50 to 60 per cent occupied, fitting well within our budget and offering a pleasant living environment.

Is it a sociable neighbourhood?

It is sociable with very friendly residents. The community mainly consists of British and a few Arabs; I might be the only Indian.

Unlike other areas where residents might speed or neglect pet cleanliness, our community faces none of these issues, possibly because it's new and not fully occupied.

Have you managed to make the villa your home?

We've fully furnished it with all essentials.

One room has been converted into a study, which is ideal since I work from home occasionally.

While we plan to add wall paintings and photos for a personal touch, the villa already feels very much like our home.

Does living here offer value for money?

Yes, it offers excellent value especially considering the current higher rates in other villa communities.

Is there anything you would change?

I would prefer larger living rooms, because they are smaller than those in traditional villas.

However, this seems to be a trend in modern villas.

Aside from that, everything is satisfactory and given the villa is new and under warranty, maintenance is not a concern.

What are the downsides?

We have limited food delivery options and a drive to the nearest shopping mall are drawbacks.

Additionally, the living room is small, fitting only a sofa and a TV with the kitchen attached. Space is tight.

Do you plan to stay in this property for a long time?

We intend to stay as Dubai's development shifts westward, where our property is located.

This location benefits us by avoiding the city's heavy traffic and providing easy access to my production office and facility.

Although trips to Old Dubai or Dubai Mall take 45 to 50 minutes, they are generally traffic-free, making this a minor inconvenience.