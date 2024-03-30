Massive fire engulfs vehicle on Dubai's E611

A huge blaze engulfed at least one vehicle on Saturday afternoon in Dubai on the E611 near Arabian Ranches 3.

Smoke could be seen from a distance from around 1pm as the flames erupted near the Hamdan Sports Complex.

Dubai Civil Defence has been contacted for comment. It is not known if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Emergency responders attended the scene and extinguished the fire. By 4pm the vehicle had been removed from the road and traffic was clear.

Hey, it’s just behind Arabian Ranches 3, it’s a big truck. I live in Arabian ranches 3 pic.twitter.com/RFBHg7026T — 💗🍬🍧🏄‍♀️🪷 (@triple19_) March 30, 2024

Local residents took to social media to alert others to the danger in the area.

Dubai police regularly issue warnings to protect motorists from vehicle fires.

Workers were seen clearing up after the blaze. The National

In the first four months of 2022, the force said it responded to 94 reports of blazes involving cars, buses and lorries.

This number of incidents increases during the summer, prompting authorities to urge the public to carry out crucial vehicle maintenance to reduce fire risks.

Common causes of vehicle fires include unauthorised modifications that do not meet approved specifications, or equipping a vehicle with parts that are not compatible with its electrical system or are installed by an unqualified person.

Other hazards include leaving flammable liquids inside a vehicle or failing to disconnect electrical devices that later overheat, particularly when ambient temperatures are high.

