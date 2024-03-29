Zayed Humanitarian Day a 'significant milestone' in UAE's journey

Zayed Humanitarian Day represents an opportunity to celebrate the legacy of the late UAE Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, according to the chairman of Emirates Red Crescent.

The event takes place on the 19th day of Ramadan, which also marks the anniversary of the death of Sheikh Zayed in 2004.

"While we have lost the champion of humanity, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, we renew our pledge and loyalty on the anniversary of his passing to continue his humanitarian legacy," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, state news agency Wam reported.

"The UAE continues on the same path to enhance its humanitarian message and bear its responsibility in alleviating the suffering of humanity."

The UAE will remain on course to honour Sheikh Zayed's legacy, Sheikh Hamdan said.

"For us at the ERC, the Zayed Humanitarian Day is an opportunity to reflect on our journey, evaluate our progress and push it forward," he said.

"We actively contribute to mobilising support for programmes, developing partnerships with all sectors of society, and spreading the values and principles that we seek to achieve."

The day represents a significant milestone in the UAE's humanitarian journey, Sheikh Hamdan said.

The UAE is undertaking several philanthropic projects, which are said to reflect the ethos of Sheikh Zayed.

Among these is The Mothers' Endowment campaign, which was launched at the beginning of Ramadan.

The education fund launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to help disadvantaged families worldwide has already raised Dh770 million in two weeks.

Founding President Sheikh Zayed with Princess Diana and Prince Charles in 1989. Courtesy: Al Ittihad

Another project highlighted was the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, which was launched this month. The project aims to address water scarcity issues around the world.

The contributions of the country's first President are recognised each year on Ramadan 19 through Zayed Humanitarian Day.

The occasion honours the philanthropic path laid down by Sheikh Zayed for generations of Emiratis to follow.

Under his leadership, the Abu Dhabi Development Fund was established in 1971, while the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation was set up in 1992.