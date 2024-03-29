UAE welcomes ICJ move to allow increased humanitarian aid into Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has welcomed additional provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice in the genocide case presented by South Africa, demanding Israel allow increased humanitarian aid into Gaza and open more crossing points to transfer food and medical supplies.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, said that the UAE reiterated its appreciation for the efforts of South Africa and reaffirmed the importance of providing protection for civilians as well as ensuring the entry and delivery of humanitarian aid urgently, sustainably and without impediment.

The UAE emphasised the importance of alleviating the deepening humanitarian catastrophe faced by civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Ms Al Hashimy said it was essential to create a political horizon to achieve the two-state solution to establish an independent Palestinian state, alongside the state of Israel, and to reach a sustainable solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict that guarantees the end of violence and hostilities.

The UAE underscored that it will continue working alongside partners to intensify efforts aimed at alleviating humanitarian suffering in Gaza.