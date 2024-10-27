Eight killed and more feared dead as Israel bombs Lebanese city of Sidon

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
Eight people were killed and 25 injured by an Israeli attack on a residential building in the south Lebanese city of Sidon on Sunday, Lebanon's Health Ministry said.
More are feared dead in the bombing, which marks the deadliest attack on Sidon since conflict between Israel and Hezbollah broke out more than a year ago. While it is south Lebanon's largest city, compared with other communities, Sidon has been spared.
Israel did not issue any eviction orders to residents before the attack and did not say what was targeted.
It hit a three-story building, destroying the top level and damaging nearby businesses. Rubble smashed into a densely-populated area, where families displaced from further south had sought shelter. The official National News Agency said a child was among the dead.
Since Israel escalated its war on Lebanon more than a month ago, more than 1,600 people have been killed and and 1.3 million displaced.
About 1.4 million people have been displaced and more than 2,500 killed in Lebanon since the conflict broke out between Israel and armed group Hezbollah more than a year ago, running in parallel to Israel's war on Gaza.
Israel's attacks on Lebanon have left swathes of the south of the country, its southern suburbs and the Bekaa Valley, in ruins. While these are regarded as areas with support from Hezbollah, many civilian deaths have been recorded.
