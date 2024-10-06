Tunisians vote in presidential election with competition muted

Tunisia was on Sunday holding its third presidential election since a watershed uprising in 2011, with the atmosphere tense following protests over the jailing of one candidate.

More than nine million Tunisians are eligible to vote, including more than 600,000 living abroad who began casting ballots in 58 countries on Friday, according to the Independent High Authority for Elections.

President Kais Saied is vying for a second five-year term and faces little competition, with only two candidates standing against him: Zouheir Maghzaoui of the pan-Arab nationalist People’s Movement and Ayachi Zammel of the Azimoun party.

Mr Zammel is currently in prison beginning a sentence of 13 years and eight months for falsifying the signatures of voters needed to endorse his candidacy, but the sentence must be approved by the Court of Cassation to be considered final.

The election is the third since a 2011 uprising ousted long-serving president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Observers and voters have criticised the lack of competition this time around after a number of candidates were disqualified. The elections authority has barred 14 candidates from taking part, citing insufficient endorsements and other technicalities.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Tunis on Friday, decrying what they called growing repression.

More than 5,000 polling stations and 9,600 voting offices were open in 24 governorates across the nation on Sunday. About 57 tents have also been set up in the remote rural areas of Ben Arous, Ariana, El Kef, Monastir and Sfax to enable voting.

Preliminary results are expected on Monday evening, spokesman for the electoral authority, Mohamed Tlili Mansri, told state-owned news agency Tap.

Mission%3A%20Impossible%20-%20Dead%20Reckoning%20Part%20One %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Christopher%20McQuarrie%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tom%20Cruise%2C%20Hayley%20Atwell%2C%20Pom%20Klementieff%2C%20Simon%20Pegg%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 55') Man of the Match Allan (Everton)

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Glossary of a stock market revolution Reddit A discussion website Redditor The users of Reddit Robinhood A smartphone app for buying and selling shares Short seller Selling a stock today in the belief its price will fall in the future Short squeeze Traders forced to buy a stock they are shorting Naked short An illegal practice

The specs Engine: 2.7-litre 4-cylinder Turbomax Power: 310hp Torque: 583Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Price: From Dh192,500 On sale: Now

The%20pillars%20of%20the%20Dubai%20Metaverse%20Strategy %3Cp%3EEncourage%20innovation%20in%20the%20metaverse%20field%20and%20boost%20economic%20contribution%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20outstanding%20talents%20through%20education%20and%20training%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20applications%20and%20the%20way%20they%20are%20used%20in%20Dubai's%20government%20institutions%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAdopt%2C%20expand%20and%20promote%20secure%20platforms%20globally%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20the%20infrastructure%20and%20regulations%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Haltia.ai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Arto%20Bendiken%20and%20Talal%20Thabet%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241.7%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self%2C%20family%20and%20friends%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ADCC AFC Women’s Champions League Group A fixtures October 3: v Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC

October 6: v Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s FC

October 9: v Sabah FA

The%20Beekeeper %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDavid%20Ayer%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJason%20Statham%2C%20Josh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Emmy%20Raver-Lampman%2C%20Minnie%20Driver%2C%20Jeremy%20Irons%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE%20SWIMMERS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESally%20El-Hosaini%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENathalie%20Issa%2C%20Manal%20Issa%2C%20Ahmed%20Malek%20and%20Ali%20Suliman%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Joker: Folie a Deux Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson Director: Todd Phillips Rating: 2/5

Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1

Calvin Harris

Columbia

Top financial tips for graduates Araminta Robertson, of the Financially Mint blog, shares her financial advice for university leavers: 1. Build digital or technical skills: After graduation, people can find it extremely hard to find jobs. From programming to digital marketing, your early twenties are for building skills. Future employers will want people with tech skills. 2. Side hustle: At 16, I lived in a village and started teaching online, as well as doing work as a virtual assistant and marketer. There are six skills you can use online: translation; teaching; programming; digital marketing; design and writing. If you master two, you’ll always be able to make money. 3. Networking: Knowing how to make connections is extremely useful. Use LinkedIn to find people who have the job you want, connect and ask to meet for coffee. Ask how they did it and if they know anyone who can help you. I secured quite a few clients this way. 4. Pay yourself first: The minute you receive any income, put about 15 per cent aside into a savings account you won’t touch, to go towards your emergency fund or to start investing. I do 20 per cent. It helped me start saving immediately.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.