Turkish autopsy confirms Aysenur Ezgi Eygi died from gunshot to the head

A Turkish autopsy on Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, the US-Turkish activist killed during a protest in the occupied West Bank, has confirmed that she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Medical and forensic experts determined the cause of death to be “fracture of the skull bones due to gunshot wounds, bleeding between the brain membranes and destruction of brain tissue”, a copy of the report seen by The National said.

The findings of the autopsy, carried out in Izmir on September 13, largely confirm an earlier examination carried out by Palestinian doctors on the day of Ms Eygi's death in the occupied West Bank one week earlier.

The Turkish report did not provide details on who shot Ms Eygi, 26, while the Palestinian autopsy report assigned blame for the death, saying that she had been shot dead by Israeli army troops.

An initial Israeli inquiry said that it was “highly likely” that Ms Eygi had been shot “indirectly and unintentionally” by its forces.

The Turkish team said that they would run more tests to determine the specific medical cause of her death.

Last week, the body of Ms Eygi was flown to Turkey for burial in her family's hometown of Didim on Saturday. She was shot dead on September 6 while attending a protest in the West Bank village of Beita. She had been volunteering with a pro-Palestinian solidarity organisation observing a protest against Israeli settlement expansion.

Ms Eygi, 26, lived in Seattle in the US and had recently graduated from the University of Washington. She had gone to volunteer in the occupied West Bank with the International Solidarity Association, a pro-Palestine volunteer group. She had visited her grandfather in Didim in early September, just before travelling to Jordan to cross into the West Bank.

Israel's attacks have intensified in the West Bank in recent weeks, as it carried out its biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in decades. Almost 700 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, according to the UN, and attacks on Palestinian communities by Israeli settlers have grown more widespread. The UN has recorded about 1,350 attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians since October 7, forcing more than 1,600 people from their homes.

Her funeral was attended by senior Turkish officials including the Ministers of Interior, Justice, Foreign Affairs and Family and Social Services who alongside other mourners spoke of the more than 41,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza.

In interviews with The National, relatives and neighbours described Ms Eygi as passionate about humanitarian and environmental causes. “She went [to the West Bank] because she wanted to stop the war,” said Munaver Arslan, one of Ms Eygi's nieces, as she began to cry. “She had lots of humanity.”

Ms Eygi's family and close friends have demanded firm action over her death from the US government, which said it is not carrying out its investigation, but expects continued access to Israel's inquiry “so that we can have confidence in the result”, according to a statement by President Biden released on Wednesday.

The incident is likely to further strain relations between Turkey and Israel, which have deteriorated rapidly since the October 7 Hamas attacks, which killed 1,200 people and lead to more than 240 being taken hostage, and the resulting war in Gaza. Turkey has halted all trade with Israel and senior officials from the two nations have traded barbs over social media.

