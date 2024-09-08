Egyptian President meets Saudi Interior Minister in Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi met Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz in Cairo on Sunday as part of a visit requested by the Saudi leadership, Mr El Sisi's office said.

The two discussed bilateral relations between their countries and increased security co-operation amid the conflicts in the region.

During the talks, Prince Abdulaziz conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Mr El Sisi.

The meeting comes a day after Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aaty met Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed regional issues, including the war in Gaza.

The two ministers emphasised the importance of strengthening Egyptian-Emirati relations and enhancing co-operation in various fields.

Prince Abdulaziz's visit to Cairo comes as part of a series of diplomatic efforts to strengthen regional alliances.

Cairo and Riyadh have been working closely on the Gaza war, as well as the civil wars in Sudan and Libya.

Mr El Sisi and Prince Abdulaziz also addressed co-operation on counterterrorism efforts in the region, as well as increased joint work to combat cyber crime, which Mr El Sisi said has been worsening in recent months.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ASSASSIN'S%20CREED%20MIRAGE %3Cp%3E%0DDeveloper%3A%20Ubisoft%20Bordeaux%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Ubisoft%0D%3Cbr%3EConsoles%3A%20PlayStation%204%26amp%3B5%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20Series%20S%26amp%3BX%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A