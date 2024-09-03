Lebanon's former central bank chief Riad Salameh arrested in Beirut

The Salameh Papers: Full coverage here
Lebanon's former central bank chief Riad Salameh was arrested on Tuesday during a judicial hearing in Beirut, a source told The National.
Mr Salameh is under investigation in Lebanon in two separate cases involving alleged embezzlement from the central bank.
He is accused of embezzling more than $330 million through a slush fund at the central bank, allegedly with the help of his brother, Raja Salameh, and a company he owns called Forry Associates.
The funds were reportedly used to acquire luxurious properties in Europe and the US, most of which are now frozen.
Both brothers have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
He is also being investigated in France, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and Liechtenstein over suspected financial crimes.
In May 2023, France issued an arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after a hearing in Paris. The US, UK and Canada have also imposed sanctions on him in connection with the allegations.
However, despite gaining momentum abroad, the investigation into Forry in Lebanon, which began in 2021, has been stalled for years.
Another inquiry has been under way in Lebanon for months, the details of which The National previously revealed.
The alleged embezzlement and manipulation of financial statements through an $8 billion scheme, involved another broker, Lebanese company Optimum.
Once praised as the guardian of the flourishing banking sector, Mr Salameh is widely blamed for mismanagement of the economy, characterised by financial losses exceeding $70 billion, a collapsed local currency and largely insolvent banks.
