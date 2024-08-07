Iranian-backed forces attack US Kurdish allies in eastern Syria

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
Arab tribal groups supported by the Syrian military and Iran have attacked areas held by a Kurdish-led militia in the oil-producing region of eastern Syria, in a challenge to US influence in the area, local sources said on Wednesday.
Two civilians were killed and five others were wounded in Deir Ezzor, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said.
The violence comes amid an escalation in tension in the region over the war in Gaza, particularly between allies of Iran and the US.
The SDF said the fighting is ongoing with “Syrian regime-backed mercenaries”.
Tribal forces, led by a pro-Iranian militia called Lions of Okaidat, overran the towns of Gharanij and Um Al Hamam on the Euphrates River, a Syrian government official told The National.
The militia, like many pro-Iranian paramilitary groups, was set up by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, three years ago.
The force comprises disgruntled fighters from other tribes, who participated in a failed uprising last year against the SDF militia, which is dominated by Kurdish fighters.
Deir Ezzor is divided between a US sphere of influence and areas jointly controlled by the Syrian army and pro-Iranian militias.
However, the US zone is responsible for most of Syria's oil and wheat production.
The SDF rules areas where two of the country's key oil and gasfields – Al Omar and Conoco – are situated.
Muhannad Katee, a Syrian researcher who specialises in the east of the country, said that unlike the popular uprising last year, the movement is “the work of Iran”.
“It is aimed at putting pressure on US forces,” he said. “I think the people see it as an Iranian move and it will fizzle down.”
Syrian media outlets opposed to President Bashar Al Assad reported that the US military has sent reinforcements to a base in Al Omar oilfield, one of the largest in Syria. The field is situated around 15km from the main areas where the pro-Iranian fighters are battling the SDF.
