More than 40 killed as migrant boat capsizes off Yemen

Forty-one people were killed after a migrant boat capsized off the coast of Yemen on Wednesday night, the UN's refugee agency has said.
Only four people survived the sinking, which occurred off the coast of Taiz.
The overloaded boat capsized in strong winds, the agency said.
The tragic accident highlighted the "perilous journey" between Yemen and East Africa.
The refugee agency was working with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to assist the survivors and provide protection.
There were no details available on the passengers or the boat's origin of departure.
Fifty-six people died in a similar tragedy last month, when a boat capsized off the coast of Shabwah governorate, Yemen.
The victims had set off from the Somali city of Bosaso and were from Somalia and Ethiopia, the IOM said.
The death toll was initially reported at 47, before rising two weeks later as more bodies were found.
Survivors described "chaotic and harrowing scenes", the IOM said in a later report. People smugglers demanded all 260 passengers jump into the sea as the overcrowded vessel began to take on water.
"Many appeared to be young, aged between 15 and 25, and were now trying to rescue or mourn their companions," it said.
The route to Yemen is popular, with at least 97,000 people arriving in the country from across the Horn of Africa last year.
Many are trying to reach Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries where they can work as labourers or domestic workers.
At least 1,860 migrants have died or gone missing on the route running from East Africa and the Horn of Africa to Gulf countries since 2014, according to an IOM tally.
Forced Deportations
While the Lebanese government has deported a number of refugees back to Syria since 2011, the latest round is the first en-mass campaign of its kind, say the Access Center for Human Rights, a non-governmental organization which monitors the conditions of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.
“In the past, the Lebanese General Security was responsible for the forced deportation operations of refugees, after forcing them to sign papers stating that they wished to return to Syria of their own free will. Now, the Lebanese army, specifically military intelligence, is responsible for the security operation,” said Mohammad Hasan, head of ACHR.
In just the first four months of 2023 the number of forced deportations is nearly double that of the entirety of 2022.
Since the beginning of 2023, ACHR has reported 407 forced deportations – 200 of which occurred in April alone.
In comparison, just 154 people were forcfully deported in 2022.
Violence
Instances of violence against Syrian refugees are not uncommon.
Just last month, security camera footage of men violently attacking and stabbing an employee at a mini-market went viral. The store’s employees had engaged in a verbal altercation with the men who had come to enforce an order to shutter shops, following the announcement of a municipal curfew for Syrian refugees.
“They thought they were Syrian,” said the mayor of the Nahr el Bared municipality, Charbel Bou Raad, of the attackers.
It later emerged the beaten employees were Lebanese. But the video was an exemplary instance of violence at a time when anti-Syrian rhetoric is particularly heated as Lebanese politicians call for the return of Syrian refugees to Syria.
