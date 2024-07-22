Iraq resumes oil deliveries to Jordan at discounted price after two-month halt

Iraq has agreed to resupply Jordan with up to 15,000 barrels per day of crude oil at a discounted price, the kingdom's Energy Ministry said, after a two-month halt believed to be politically related.

An Iraqi official, who works for the ministry's oil marketing division SOMO confirmed on Monday that the deal had been renewed and blamed “bureaucracy” for the delay.

He said that the oil would be taken by lorry to Jordan, adding that the amount was increased to 15,000 bpd last year “at Jordan's request”.

An 18-year oil deal, subject to renewal regularly, has long been affected by political differences between Amman and Baghdad.

In August last year, the two sides agreed to raise the quantity to 15,000 bpd from 10,000 bpd, an Iraqi oil official said. However, the flow of oil completely stopped at the beginning of May this year, after the agreement expired and was not renewed.

The Jordanian Energy Ministry said up to 15,000 bpd of Iraqi oil will be supplied to the kingdom until June 2025, at $16 less than the price of Brent crude. It did not say when the export of oil from Iraq would start.

The discount is given to compensate for the quality of the oil and the cost of transport to Jordan, it said. Brent was trading at $82.47 by midday GMT. Jordan receives oil from Kirkuk which is of lower quality than Brent crude from the south.

Oil Minister Saleh Al Kharabsheh said that the resumption would help increase economic co-operation between Jordan and Iraq.

Ties between the two countries have soured since the Iran-backed Shiite political ascendancy that came to power in Iraq after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

However, three years later, Iraq agreed to export 10,000 bpd at a discounted price as part of an attempt to improve relations.

Shortly before the deal was due for renewal last May, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal visited Jordan. Both countries called on Iraq to adhere to a maritime deal that was annulled by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court in September and to complete the delineation of the maritime border.

That sparked anger in Iraq, mainly among Shiite lawmakers.

The flow of Iraqi oil, which accounts for 7 to 10 per cent of Jordanian oil imports, has been interrupted before, especially during heightened political tensions. Jordan, which produces small amounts of oil, relies on imports from Saudi Arabia for most of its crude oil needs.

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium, Malayisa

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia on October 10

Company profile Company name: Xare Started: January 18, 2021 Founders: Padmini Gupta, Milind Singh, Mandeep Singh Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech Funds Raised: $10 million Current number of staff: 28 Investment stage: undisclosed Investors: MS&AD Ventures, Middle East Venture Partners, Astra Amco, the Dubai International Financial Centre, Fintech Fund, 500 Startups, Khwarizmi Ventures, and Phoenician Funds

Biog Mr Kandhari is legally authorised to conduct marriages in the gurdwara He has officiated weddings of Sikhs and people of different faiths from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Russia, the US and Canada Father of two sons, grandfather of six Plays golf once a week Enjoys trying new holiday destinations with his wife and family Walks for an hour every morning Completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Loyola College, Chennai, India 2019 is a milestone because he completes 50 years in business

Company Profile Company name: Namara

Started: June 2022

Founder: Mohammed Alnamara

Based: Dubai

Sector: Microfinance

Current number of staff: 16

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Family offices



ROUTE TO TITLE Round 1: Beat Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-2

Round 2: Beat Naomi Osaka 7-6, 1-6, 7-5

Round 3: Beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2

Round 4: Beat Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0

Quarter-final: Beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2

Semi-final: Beat Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4

Final: Beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-2

The specs Engine: Single front-axle electric motor

Power: 218hp

Torque: 330Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Max touring range: 402km (claimed)

Price: From Dh215,000 (estimate)

On sale: September

SPECS Engine: Two-litre four-cylinder turbo

Power: 235hp

Torque: 350Nm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Price: From Dh167,500 ($45,000)

On sale: Now

Confirmed bouts (more to be added) Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov

Nick Diaz v Vicente Luque

Michael Chiesa v Tony Ferguson

Deiveson Figueiredo v Marlon Vera

Mackenzie Dern v Loopy Godinez

Tickets for the August 3 Fight Night, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, went on sale earlier this month, through www.etihadarena.ae and www.ticketmaster.ae.



The Specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol

Power: 118hp

Torque: 149Nm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Price: From Dh61,500

On sale: Now

'Munich: The Edge of War' Director: Christian Schwochow Starring: George MacKay, Jannis Niewohner, Jeremy Irons Rating: 3/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kinetic 7

Started: 2018

Founder: Rick Parish

Based: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Industry: Clean cooking

Funding: $10 million

Investors: Self-funded

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Co Chocolat Started: 2017 Founders: Iman and Luchie Suguitan Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Food Funding: $1 million-plus Investors: Fahad bin Juma, self-funding, family and friends

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Haltia.ai

Started: 2023

Co-founders: Arto Bendiken and Talal Thabet

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: AI

Number of employees: 41

Funding: About $1.7 million

Investors: Self, family and friends