Senior Assad media adviser Luna Al Shibl has died, Syrian presidency says

Jul 05, 2024

Luna Al Shibl, a special adviser to Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, has died of wounds she sustained following a car accident on Tuesday near the capital Damascus, the Syrian Presidency announced on Friday.

In a statement, the Presidency offered its condolences to the family of Ms Al Shibl who led its political and media office for years before becoming a special adviser to the Syrian president.

Ms Al Shibl was involved in a traffic accident on a road leading to Damascus city on Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement by the Syrian Presidency.

The car she was in veered off the road and was subjected to several collisions, leaving the adviser with serious injuries.

Ms Al Shibl had been admitted to intensive care at a hospital in Damascus suffering severe head bleeding.

