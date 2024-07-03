Kurdish leader Barzani arrives in Baghdad on visit to settle disputes

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday, in his first visit in nearly six years, marking a symbolic trip at a time of tensions between authorities in the Kurdistan region and Iraq.

Mr Barzani, who leads the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), is scheduled to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and other political leaders, a government official told The National.

On arrival in Baghdad, he was received at the airport by five ministers including Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Defence Minister Thabet Al Abassi.

One of his meetings will be with the Co-ordination Framework, the largest political group in the Iraqi parliament which consists of pro-Iran Shiite political factions and militias, he said.

That meeting will be held at the residence of senior Shiite leader Ammar Al Hakim, who leads the Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement within the Co-ordination Framework, he added.

“Mr Masoud Barzani has a busy schedule meeting all leaders in Baghdad to push forward talks over different issues, building on recent developments in this regard,” the official said.

“His presence will help further melting the ice and paving the way for more developments.”

The Kurdish region officially gained autonomy after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, formalising a de facto situation that had held since 1992, when Iraqi government forces withdrew from the region following their defeat in the 1991 Gulf War.

Its autonomy was strengthened and recognised in Iraq's 2005 constitution.

Since then, the region has been at odds with the federal authorities in Baghdad on a number of issues, including rights to develop and market oil and gas, the region’s share in the federal budget and Kurdish claims to lands outside its official jurisdiction.

Relations soured in September 2017 when the Kurdistan region held an independence referendum in 2017, prompting series of punitive measures from the federal authorities.

In early 2022, the disagreement and tension with Baghdad increased when the Kurdistan oil and gas sector took a major blow from Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court, which ruled that the region's law regulating the industry was unconstitutional. The court also demanded that the region hand over all the oil industry’s activities to Baghdad, including the export of oil.

Almost a year later, a second blow came when the arbitration of the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce forced Turkey to halt the flow of about 500,000 barrels of oil per day. Of those, about 70,000 barrels came from Baghdad-run fields in the northern province of Kirkuk.

Since then, no major progress has been achieved to resume oil exports and Baghdad is still waiting to take over the region's oil industry.

Then Kurdish president Masoud Barzani, right, and Iraqi president Jalal Talabani open a ceremonial valve to celebrate the start of oil exports from the autonomous region of Kurdistan, in the northern Kurdish city of Erbil, June 1, 2009. AP

However, there has been some progress in some areas.

In recent months, the region accepted to send the lists of its employees to federal authorities to be paid directly Baghdad. It also started handing over non-oil revenue to Baghdad.

Both Bagdad and Erbil have been co-operating on security issues, handing over suspects to federal authorities and launching joint security operations in the region.

On Monday, they announced the arrests of three suspects linked to the outlawed militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), accusing them of sabotage attacks.