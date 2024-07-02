Protesters, Turkish troops and militias clash in northern Syria

At least four people have been killed in protests against occupying Turkish forces in the north of Syria, which began after violent anti-Syrian riots in Turkey.

The unrest appears to have begun after locals in Turkey's Kayseri province accused a Syrian man of abusing a Turkish girl.

Residents in a district of the central province set shops owned by Syrians on fire.

Nearly 70 people were arrested in connection with the rioting, which caused anger in Turkish-occupied parts of northern Syria.

In Afrin and Jarablus in northern Syria, which were formerly under Kurdish control, armed locals carried out protests and clashed with Turkish forces.

A man rides a motorcycle near a burning Turkish truck during protests against Turkey in Al Bab, in the northern Syrian opposition held region of Aleppo on July 1, 2024. AFP

In Atarib, northern Aleppo, protesters appeared to have taken over a fortified Turkish checkpoint.

Some of the protesters reportedly waved the Syrian opposition flag, which was flown by secular rebel groups following the uprising against President Bashar Al Assad in 2011, until extremists dominated the rebellion.

At the city of Al Bab on the Syrian border, AFP reported that Turkish lorries were shot at.

Demonstrations “accompanied by acts of violence” spread in “large areas” of the Turkey-controlled border strip, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor.

Protests also spread to parts of the nearby rebel-held Idlib region, which is controlled by the Al Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, the Observatory said.

Some protesters took down Turkish flags, with border guards firing at demonstrators who attempted to storm the Jarablus border crossing, it added.

Protester Adel Al Faraj told AFP he took to the streets in solidarity with “our Syrian brothers in Turkey”.

“Our people fled from [Syrian President] Bashar Al Assad only to be oppressed in Turkey,” he said, urging Ankara to do more to stop violence against Syrians. On Friday, Mr Erdogan indicated the possibility meeting with Mr Al Assad, saying it was “not impossible”.

The unrest follows reported clashes in Afrin between Ahrar Al Sham, an Islamist militia backed by Turkey, and Jabhat Shamiya, another Turkish-backed group.

Since occupying parts of northern Syria during the war on ISIS – with Turkish incursions between 2016 and 2019 – Turkey has backed former Syrian rebel groups in a coalition known as the Syrian National Army.

The primary role of the SNA has been to police a Turkish-controlled buffer zone and take part in operations against Syrian Kurdish militias.